Kids, Come Help Decorate the Maritime Museum’s Holiday Themed Tree

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego, located in Oswego’s Historic Maritime District on the West First Street Pier, is offering children an opportunity to get in the holiday spirit.

They are invited to attend our Gingerbread Craft Workshop on November 17 between 2-3 p.m.

Children will decorate two gingerbread cookies, placing one on the museum’s holiday themed tree, and taking the other home!

The workshop will also include a festive story, additional crafts and light refreshments.

Space is limited, so be sure to RSVP by November, 14.

The admission is free with a can or box of food donation.

Suggested age range is 3 years and older.

Contact the museum at 315-342-0480 for more information, or visit www.hlwmm.org or facebook.com/hlwmm.

