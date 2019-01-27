Lakers Down Morrisville Again

OSWEGO, NY – The No. 3/3 Oswego State men’s ice hockey team attempted more than 40 shots on-goal for the second-straight night against Morrisville State College, earning another win at home over the Mustangs on Saturday night.

After a narrow, one-goal decision on Friday, the Lakers found the back of the net seven times on Saturday for a five-goal victory.

THE BASICS

Result: Oswego 7, Morrisville 2



Location: Marano Campus Center Arena – Oswego, N.Y.

Records: Oswego 15-3-1 (8-2-0 SUNYAC) | Morrisville 4-13-1 (2-9-0 SUNYAC)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Michael Gillespie gave quick relief that the Lakers would be deterred on offense, scoring a goal just 1:29 into the contest off passes from Travis Broughman and Anthony Passero.

A little more than four minutes later, Oswego was at it again, in an unlikely situation.

Protecting a one-goal margin on the penalty kill, Josh LeBlanc poked the puck out of the defensive zone and went on a short-handed break.

The freshman made a great move on the attempt but the goalie made the stop, leaving the puck on the doorstep. Junior Josh Zizek dove past his defender by the left post to punch the shorty over the goal-line, making it a 2-0 advantage.

After the first intermission, Tyler Currie ripped a shot from the blue line that was deflected at the last second by Passero. The puck changed direction and trickled five-hole to make it 3-0 Oswego at 5:55.

Morrisville scored next on a power-play at 10:56 but Jody Sullivan answered three minutes later. Carter Allensent an outlet pass up to Joey Scorpio, who found Sullivan in the offensive zone. Sullivan warded off a defender and powered a shot above the shoulders of the goalie.

Playing 4-on-4 hockey to start the third due to late penalties in the second, the teams traded a pair of goals just 44 seconds apart. Joseph Molinaro was the scorer for Oswego, while Max Novick and recent transfer-defenseman Jeff Solow had assists.

Mitch Emerson scored during the sixth minute of the period on a helper from Currie to make it 6-2.

The scoring was capped by a Passero power-play goal, his third point of the night. Passero’s tally came at 15:41 with assists from Currie and Molinaro, bringing both players’ point total to three as well.

Goalie David Richer collected the win in net, stopping 14 Mustang shots over 60 minutes.

Oswego owned a healthy advantage in the faceoff circle, winning 13 more than its opponent (40-27). Zizek (13) and Passero (10) combined for 23 of those 40 faceoff wins.

WHAT’S NEXT

Oswego will remain home next weekend for a pair of SUNYAC contests, beginning with the No. 14/15 Fredonia Blue Devils at 7 p.m. on Friday.

