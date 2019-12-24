Lanigan 2nd Graders Calculate Holiday Help

FULTON – Lanigan Elementary School second-graders recently traded math for meals to help local families in need ahead of the holiday season.

The grade level’s annual math-fact-a-thon challenged the students to complete addition and subtraction math facts, while simultaneously raising funds to purchase food for Fulton students during the upcoming two-week school break and beyond.

Prior to taking a test, the second graders collected pledges and donations to financially support the endeavor.

Each second grade class at Lanigan took turns shopping in small groups at the Price Chopper in Fulton, where each group had $40 to spend on either breakfast, lunch or dinner items.

Their addition and subtraction facts also came in handy when adding totals and taxes to help stay on budget.

Frances Bennett, one of Lanigan’s second grade teachers, said the entire experience also falls in lien with the Fulton City School District’s social-emotional learning initiatives and character trait of empathy.

All non-perishable food items that were purchased have been donated to the food pantry at Catholic Charities of Oswego County.

