Lanigan Elementary 2nd Graders Help Food Pantry At Catholic Charities

December 23, 2019 ChirelloMarketing
“The 2nd Grade Classes from Lanigan Elementary, Fulton, used their math skills to raise money and shop for non-perishable food products which they donated to the Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC), food pantry,” said Tim Archer, CCOC community engagement coordinator. “This is an annual event that they have been doing for over 16 years which is a great school – community connection that benefits families in need of food in their community. We are very grateful for their work and generosity.” For more information on supporting the food pantry or CCOC, contact Archer at 315-598-3980.
