Lanigan students shine with gratitude

Several Lanigan Elementary School students were honored for their display of gratitude or for hard work in achieving a personal goal throughout the month of November.

The entire student body and Lanigan staff members joined together during a school assembly to celebrate all honorees for their hard work. Students who received On a Roll certificates for their goal progress achievements include: Austin Milks, Felicia Aregano, Belladeonna Calkins, Michael Hagenmayer, Abigail Spilman, Avery Pudney, Adam Warner, Brielle Roach, Masyn Waye, Hayden Terpening, Mckayla Quimby, Corey Seymour, Ryland Sellin, Layla Hutchinson, Lily Kalkowsky, Robert Kivingston, Cierstyn Osmun, Jaxon Rowe, Parker Mattice and Owen Stoughtenger.

Students who had shown gratitude received certificates of recognition because they consistently appreciated things that others had done for them throughout November. Gratitude role models include: Noah Richards, Lily McCoy, Brayden Ippolito, Jack Amidon, James Stewart, Lana Champion, Zackery Buscemi, Danato Raponi, Claire Dempsey, Rowan Backenstross, Camron Alnutt, Isaiah Sparks, Hunter Hofmann, Vita Galini, Josie Patrick, Griffin Shear, Sophia Hotchkiss, Eli Maxam, Elaine Gilles, Shylee Holmes, Brandon Stoltz, Aurielle Snyder and Aide Hyde. Also honored with role model certificates were the following students: Owen Ouderkirk, Maggie Sorbello, Eva Kraus, Wylie Watson, Ben Cruz-Martinez, Molly Vant, Josie Galini, Mason Perkins, Leah Fluent, Lucas Stenson, Kendal LaMacchia, Claire Banach, Jean Chappell, Abrianna Allen, Shea Kranze, Cole Britton, Harper Sawyer, Hayden Holbrook, Emmett Ingerson and Drew Collins.

