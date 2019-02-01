FULTON, NY – Larry J. Jamerson, 55, of Fulton, passed away at home on Thursday January 31, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 31, 1963, in Oswego, NY, to Harry E. Jamerson and Marjorie J. (Wyman) Jamerson.

During his life, the things he enjoyed most were his daughter, being outside, spending time with his family having BBQs, fishing, swimming, football, western shows and game shows.

He will be missed by his family, especially his brothers who he had a very deep bond with.

He was predeceased by both his mother and father.

He is survived by his loving companion, Nancy Bartlett; his daughter, Jessica (Jamerson) Winstead; brothers, John (Kathy) Jamerson, Richard Jamerson, Joseph (Kelley) Jamerson, Theodore Jamerson, Daniel (Jennifer) Jamerson; and sisters, Theresa (Patrick) Key, Sue (Joseph) Bakos, Cindy (Michael) Millet, Ellen (William) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, February 10, from 1 – 3 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following at the Palermo United Methodist Church, 11 County Route 35, Fulton, NY 13069.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

