Le Moyne College Announces Spring 2018 Dean’s List
Aug 8, 2018
SYRACUSE, NY — Le Moyne College students have been named to the Spring 2018 Dean’s List. To make the list, students must achieve a 3.5 or above.
Zachary Almeter, a Psychology major from Fulton, NY
Myranda Arnesen, a Psychology major from Oswego, NY
Samantha Bell, a Biology major from Bernhards Bay, NY
Michael Bolster, a Accounting major from Fulton, NY
Brianna Brown, a Biology major from Central Square, NY
Sarah Cherchio, a Undeclared-Nursing major from Lycoming, NY
Meredith Chesare, a Biology major from Oswego, NY
Jonathan Cimilluca, a Management and Leadership major from West Monroe, NY
Emma Discenza, a English major from Phoenix, NY
Clare Donovan, a English major from Oswego, NY
Alexander Flack, a Finance major from Oswego, NY
Alexandra Hines, a Accounting major from Cleveland, NY
Michelle Huffaker, a Accounting major from Phoenix, NY
Jacqueline Julien, a Psychology major from Central Square, NY
Carrie Kelly, a Education major from Oswego, NY
Emily Lacey, a Undeclared-Nursing major from Phoenix, NY
Renee Laduc, a Undeclared-Nursing major from Mexico, NY
Justine Marsh, a Undeclared-Science major from Sterling, NY
Danielle Merrill, a Theatre Arts and English major from Phoenix, NY
Maria Musumeci, a Psychology major from Phoenix, NY
Rachel Salvetti, a English major from Fulton, NY
Nikita Sharkey, a Theatre Arts major from Sterling, NY
Philip Summerville, a Chemistry major from Fulton, NY
