Le Moyne College Announces Spring 2018 Dean’s List

SYRACUSE, NY — Le Moyne College students have been named to the Spring 2018 Dean’s List. To make the list, students must achieve a 3.5 or above.

Zachary Almeter, a Psychology major from Fulton, NY

Myranda Arnesen, a Psychology major from Oswego, NY

Samantha Bell, a Biology major from Bernhards Bay, NY

Michael Bolster, a Accounting major from Fulton, NY

Brianna Brown, a Biology major from Central Square, NY

Sarah Cherchio, a Undeclared-Nursing major from Lycoming, NY

Meredith Chesare, a Biology major from Oswego, NY

Jonathan Cimilluca, a Management and Leadership major from West Monroe, NY

Emma Discenza, a English major from Phoenix, NY

Clare Donovan, a English major from Oswego, NY

Alexander Flack, a Finance major from Oswego, NY

Alexandra Hines, a Accounting major from Cleveland, NY

Michelle Huffaker, a Accounting major from Phoenix, NY

Jacqueline Julien, a Psychology major from Central Square, NY

Carrie Kelly, a Education major from Oswego, NY

Emily Lacey, a Undeclared-Nursing major from Phoenix, NY

Renee Laduc, a Undeclared-Nursing major from Mexico, NY

Justine Marsh, a Undeclared-Science major from Sterling, NY

Danielle Merrill, a Theatre Arts and English major from Phoenix, NY

Maria Musumeci, a Psychology major from Phoenix, NY

Rachel Salvetti, a English major from Fulton, NY

Nikita Sharkey, a Theatre Arts major from Sterling, NY

Philip Summerville, a Chemistry major from Fulton, NY

