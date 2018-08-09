Le Moyne College Celebrates 68th Commencement Ceremony

SYRACUSE, NY — Le Moyne College’s 68th Commencement Ceremony took place on May 20, on the college’s campus.

Approximately 630 members of the Class of 2018 participated in the ceremony including the following area students:

Erin Chetney, a Bachelor of Science in Management & Professional Accountancy, from Oswego, NY

Keisha Pierce, a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, from Fulton, NY

Ashley Maxam, a Bachelor of Science in Biology, from Fulton, NY

Rebecca Hall, a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics, from Pulaski, NY

Connor Holliday, a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology, from Fulton, NY

Makalah Betts, a Bachelor of Science in Management & Marketing, from Central Square, NY

Mackenzie Mueller, a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology, from Central Square, NY

Kristi Golden, a Bachelor of Science in Biology, from Hastings, NY

Kalista Sutton, a Bachelor of Science in Management & Marketing, from Williamstown, NY

Located in a suburban setting on a picturesque 160-acre campus in Syracuse, Le Moyne College is one of only 28 Jesuit colleges and universities in the United States.

Offering more than 30 majors, Le Moyne provides a values-based education that helps students explore their potential through academics, experience and service.

