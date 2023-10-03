Oswego County Drug Task Force, Seizure Of Narcotics And Multiple Arrests

A recent investigation led by the Oswego County Drug Task Force into a location suspected of being involved with illegal narcotics sales and possession resulted in the seizure of narcotics and multiple arrests made following the execution of a search warrant at a multi-apartment residence on Rochester St. in the City of Fulton on October 2, 2023 at about 1130 AM.

The investigation was partly in response to ongoing drug complaints in the area and multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with executing the search warrant at the residence. Over 20 adults were located on the property and detained pursuant to the search warrant while the scene was processed. Most were later released from the scene and the following people were arrested for the listed offenses:

Henry J. Bonnie, age 56, of Fulton NY

Criminal Nuisance 2nd Degree (B-Misdemeanor)

Vell K. Smithers, age 49, of Fulton NY

Located and arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (B-Felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th Degree (D-Felony), and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (A-Misdemeanor) from two open local law enforcement investigations

Jennifer S. Wall, age 46, of Fulton NY

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (B-Felony)

Chloe R. Wall, age 23, of Fulton NY

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (B-Felony)

Lori M. Firenze, age 43, of Fulton NY

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (A-Misdemeanor)

Brandon T. Waite, age 26, of Fulton NY

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (A-Misdemeanor)

Cheyenne N. Vincent, age 26, of Fulton NY

Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree (A-Misdemeanor) due to an active court order of protection violation

Dannie L. Darling , age 30, of Fulton NY

Bench warrant of arrest for an outside agency

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Oswego County Drug Task Force is comprised of members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, City of Fulton Police Department, United States Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, and City of Oswego Police Department.

The County Drug Task Force was also assisted by additional members of the Fulton City Police Department, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, United States Border Patrol, and Fulton City Code Enforcement during this search warrant execution.

This investigation remains ongoing with more arrests possible. The Oswego County Drug Task Force would like to encourage citizens with any information related to this case or other suspected illegal drug activity to report it. The County drug tip line phone number is (315) 349-8222 or tips may also be e-mailed to [email protected]. All information can remain anonymous.

