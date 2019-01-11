Library Honors Gold Business Member Robert Berkley Physical Therapy

January 11, 2019 Contributor

OSWEGO – The Friends of the Oswego Library are grateful to members of Oswego’s business community for their continuing support.

Pictured are Friends of the Library board member Theresa Slosek, left, and Library Board of Trustees Vice President Kathleen Mantaro with the current display that features Robert Berkley Physical Therapy.
Each month a Gold Level business member is featured in the library.

This month, library patrons will see a display thanking Robert Berkley Physical Therapy for its Gold Level support.

Membership in the Friends of the Library supports special programming and events at the library.

More information on business or individual memberships in the Friends of the Library can be found at: https://foloswego.wordpress.com/business-membership.

