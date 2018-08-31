Lions Collecting Food For Catholic Charities At 28th Annual Charby’s Duck Derby, Sept. 9

The Fulton Lions Club is collecting non-perishable food items at their 28th Annual Charby’s Duck Derby, Noon to 5:00 p.m., Sept. 9 at Fulton’s Lock 3 Canal Park behind Tavern on the Lock. All food collected will be donated to the food pantry at Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC). Club President Zach Merry, above met recently with Susan Mayer, CCOC community services care manager to discuss food collection. The first-place prize of $2,500 is sponsored by The Fulton Medicine Place. Entertainment, sponsored by Community Bank, will be provided by The Billionaires. Food, beverages will be available throughout the day, as well as face painting for children. Tickets are available at the Fulton Medicine Place, Devine Designs Floral Shop, Chirello Advertising, and from any Lions club member. The Fulton Lions Club, chartered in 1953, is also known for their Lions Loot Sweepstakes and Lions Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. Find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions, or at fultonlionsclub.com.
