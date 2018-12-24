Lisa Godfrey Recognized For Years of Service

FULTON – Lisa Godfrey, a Licensed Practical Nurse at the ConnextCare Fulton office was recognized for twenty-five years of service.

Godfrey most recently joined ConnextCare in 2013 when ConnextCare assumed the operations of the Fulton Health Center from Oswego County Opportunities.

Godfrey joined OCO at the Fulton Health Center in 1993.

She received her practical nursing license from Oswego County BOCES in 1984.

Godfrey most recently serves as an LPN team leader coordinating the daily activities of the ConnextCare Fulton LPN and Medical Assistant staff.

Godfrey works closely as a clinical team member with the ConnextCare provider staff of Drs. Chaudhary, DesRavines, Filipksi, Miller and Rotella, along with Nurse Practitioner Lori Marshall.

According to Nancy Deavers, ConnextCare’s Senior Vice President/Chief Nursing and Quality Officer, Godrey, “is a wonderful example of a long-term and dedicated staff member committed to providing quality healthcare to the residents of Fulton and the surrounding area. She exhibits great skill, empathy and leadership in her role.”

Godfrey was recognized on December 15 at ConnextCare’s annual holiday party.

ConnextCare established in 1969 is a patient-centered network of health care practices providing Oswego County and surrounding county residents with a variety of comprehensive health care and related services.

The network is operated by a private, federally funded non-profit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors.

ConnextCare operates health centers in Fulton, Mexico, Oswego, Parish, Phoenix and Pulaski.

It also operates seven school-based health centers located in the APW, Fulton, Mexico, Pulaski, and Sandy Creek school districts.

ConnextCare is accredited through the Joint Commission and is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance as a Level 3 Patient-Centered Medical Home.

