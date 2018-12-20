Maureen E. Holsapplle, 76

FULTON, NY – Maureen E. Holsapple, 76, passed away on Thursday December 13, 2018, at Morningstar Care Center in Oswego, with her family by her side.

Maureen was born on June 30, 1942, in Syracuse, NY, a daughter to the late James and Ethel Crego.

She is survived by her children, Jan (Steven) Selvidge, Tammy (Steven) Cudd, and John Holsapple; three grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours or service.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...