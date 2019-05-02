May The Fourth Be With You – At Bundle of Bucks Raffle Drawing Party

OSWEGO – An afternoon of fun, fantastic door prize give-a-ways, food and beverages, live music by local favorites “Jimmy D and The Jury” and the big cash prize raffle drawing for $25,000 are all a part of this year’s “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle Party.

Proceeds from the event supports programs and services provided by local, not-for-profit affiliated healthcare organizations St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence.

Raffle tickets are still available and with time running out, now is the time to get yours.

Each raffle ticket gives you a chance to be one of the fifteen tickets drawn for cash prizes totaling $25,000, including one grand prize ticket that will be worth $10,000, when winners are drawn this Saturday from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Oswego.

Only one thousand tickets will be sold. The entry fee for the raffle is $50 per ticket.

Each raffle ticket admits two adults to the “Bundle of Bucks” Raffle Drawing Party.

Tickets can be purchased individually or consider purchasing a “group ticket” with family members, co-workers or friends.

To get your raffle tickets directly, stop at St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons or St. Francis Commons in Oswego.

A Limited number of raffle tickets will be available for sale at the door during the event Saturday.

You must be 18 years or older to participate in the raffle.

You do not have to be present at the drawing to win.

For more information, call (315) 342-3166.

