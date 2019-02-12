Mayor Barlow Announces $25,000 Grant For Pizza Villa Expansion Project

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today (February 12) a $25,000 grant for Pizza Villa, a long-standing 53-year-old business in the Port City.

Pizza Villa is moving from its current location to 145 W. Bridge St., the current Stone’s Candy Shop building.

The $25,000 grant will go towards the purchase of the building as Pizza Villa begins a large expansion project allowing for dining room seating, patio seating, a new building facade and several equipment upgrades.

The expansion will result in the creation of six new full-time jobs and another six part-time jobs.

“As we work to bring new businesses in to the city, we must also assist existing businesses as well. Pizza Villa is an iconic Oswego establishment, surviving 53 years and still going strong. It is an honor to be able to assist such a thriving business that has become such a staple in this community,” the mayor said. “This grant funding will help with their expansion project allowing Pizza Villa to increase their product output, create several new jobs and renovate an existing building on our major Route 104 corridor.”

“I wish Susette (Berlin) and the entire Pizza Villa family the best of luck in the future and look forward to watching them grow their business and serve the Oswego community for many more years to come,” Barlow added.

Berlin, owner of Pizza Villa, thanked Mayor Barlow and the city of Oswego for supporting the re-location and expansion project.

The funding will help make the move easier, she said.

“We couldn’t be more proud of a local business expansion than we are of Pizza Villa,” Barlow said. “A true iconic business, for more than 50 years, Sue and her staff have provided Oswego with consistently great products, a true iconic business.”

The funding comes from the commitment of program income through the NYS Community Development Block Grant program, administered and managed by the city’s Office of Economic Development.

Other projects assisted by the city recently include a major expansion project for Northland Filter, the expansion of The Good Guys Barbershop and the re-location of LeRoi, Inc., to the city of Oswego.

