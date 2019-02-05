Mayor Woodward Visits Rotary

February 5, 2019 Contributor

FULTON – Mayor Ron Woodward was a guest at a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting.

Pictured with Mayor Ron Woodward, center, is District Governor Marv Joslyn and Sunrise Rotary President-elect Abby Wiertzema.
The mayor spoke about various projects for 2019 in the city of Fulton including the Menter Ambulance expansion, the Michaud renovation into an assisted living home, the remodeling of Broadways Cleaners into commercial space and apartments, the purchasing of Birdseye by Martin Foods and the

sale of Miller’s to Attix in order to create bio-fuels.

The city was awarded a $900,000 grant for the trails project and the clearing of Lake Neatahwanta is still on schedule.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

