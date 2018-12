OSWEGO, NY – Merrill A. Turner, 71, passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.

She was born on April 11, 1947, in Penn Yan, NY, a daughter to the late Louis and Mary Serefine.

She worked as a NYS court reporter for 37 years.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Thomas “Bart” Turner; and her son, Thomas Turner.

There will be no calling hours or service.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

