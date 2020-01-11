Mexico Class of 1960 Plan Reunion

MEXICO – The Mexico Academy Class of 1960 is preparing for its 60th anniversary reunion to be held at the VFW in Mexico.

Date has not been finalized, but will be posted and advertised as soon as possible.

In the meantime, we are looking for classmates, please contact us as your whereabouts and any other classmate you keep in contact with or know about

Please contact:

Ginny Fones (Ruf) at 315-592-8972

Richard Duciaume at 352-272-2477

Florence Stevens (McDougall) at 315-593-

We are planning a tour of the high school. This will be exciting as it has a swimming pool and about doubled in size since we roamed the halls.

Now we would most likely get lost.

We will keep you updated about this exciting event in our lives.

Hope to see you there

