Mexico Middle School donates supplies to Oswego Animal Shelter

MEXICO – During the season of giving, students from Mexico Middle School helped the Oswego Animal Shelter with needed supplies for the holidays.

Special education teacher Abigail Izzo started the initiative when her students built birdhouses as part of a service learning project to be donated.

School social worker Tiffany Devendorf then worked to get the whole school involved, calling on donations for the shelter.

In all, the school donated several boxes of supplies that included pet food, birdhouses, treats, cat litter and more.

Shelter volunteer Kim Petrie stopped in just before break to collect the supplies, noting her thanks for all the time and effort put into the donation drive.

