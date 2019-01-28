Mini Golf Takes Chill Off A Winter Day

OSWEGO – It was cold outside, but inside the Oswego Public Library it was a great day for a game of golf.

The annual Mini Golf event sponsored by the Friends of the Oswego Library attracted more than 100 golfers who competed on an indoor course throughout the library with each hole devoted to a literary theme.

Russ Bolton of Library Mini Golf donated the course.

Local businesses, organizations and families sponsored and decorated each hole or contributed to the refreshments for the golfers.

Hole sponsors included the Lake City Police Club, the Firefighters Association, the Oswego Lions Club, the Press Box, Man in the Moon Candies, the Good Guys Barbershop, the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, and the Oswego Bookmobile.

Cupcakers and Man in the Moon Candies donated refreshments.

In addition to a game of golf, participants could take a chance on raffle baskets created by Friends board member Janet Hutcheson.

Basket winners were Amy Montarez for the Star Wars basket, Bonnie Perfetti for the Princess Basket, Kate Babbitt for the Dress Up Fun Basket and Faith Sams for the Winter Night in Oswego Basket.

Susan Sweet was the winner of the big stuffed bear and book.

The Friends of the Oswego Library thank the more than 40 volunteers who worked to make this event a success.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...