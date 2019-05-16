Mock DWI Scene Teaches Important Lesson To Phoenix Students

PHOENIX – Students at John C. Birdlebough High School received a sobering lesson prior to this year’s graduation season, as a mock DWI crash was staged in the parking lot.

The scene unfolded with two vehicles that had struck each other head-on as a result of driver impairment.

Students acted out the scene, from the initial 911 call to the funeral ceremony for the deceased victim.

“I wish all the students would listen and learn from this mock DWI presentation,” said JCB SADD Club adviser Kathy Lathrop. “If I can make a difference to one student, I would be happy.”

Lathrop noted that the event is a true community effort and expressed her gratitude to the local agencies and emergency responders that participated in the mock DWI.

Participants included the Phoenix, Cody and Pennellville fire departments; village, county and state police agencies; Menter Ambulance; Foster Funeral Home; Oswego County STOP-DWI program; and Professional Recovery Services for Cars.

“This is a powerful program and we hope that it has a lasting impact on everyone who sees it,” Lathrop said.

