Nazareth College Local Dean’s List Spring 2019 Listed

ROCHESTER, NY – The following area Nazareth College students were named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s List.

A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.

Patrick Dowdle of Oswego

Olivia Dowdle of Osweg

Megan Durval of Oswego

Laurin Furlong of Oswego

Nicole Hetko of Phoenix

Kayleigh Hotaling of Fulton

Emilee Hyde of Fulton

Kaelee Jackson of Mallory

Stephanie Kubis of Central Square

Nicholas Masuicca of Oswego

Ryan Morehouse of Fulton

Makenzie Parkhurst of Oswego

Tessa Powlin of Pulaski

Jason Proud of Oswego, NY (13126)

Leanna Restani of Oswego

Emma Robinson of Central Square

Abbey Zych of Fulton

Nazareth College’s academic strengths cross an unusually broad spectrum of 60 majors, including education, health and human services, management, the fine arts, music, theater, math and science, foreign languages, and the liberal arts.

The coeducational, religiously independent, classic campus in a charming suburb of Rochester, NY, challenges and supports 2,000 undergrads and 800 graduate students.

