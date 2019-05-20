Nazareth College Local Dean’s List Spring 2019 Listed

ROCHESTER, NY – The following area Nazareth College students were named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s List.
A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.
Patrick Dowdle of Oswego
Olivia Dowdle of Osweg
Megan Durval of Oswego
Laurin Furlong of Oswego
Nicole Hetko of Phoenix
Kayleigh Hotaling of Fulton
Emilee Hyde of Fulton
Kaelee Jackson of Mallory
Stephanie Kubis of Central Square
Nicholas Masuicca of Oswego
Ryan Morehouse of Fulton
Makenzie Parkhurst of Oswego
Tessa Powlin of Pulaski
Jason Proud of Oswego, NY (13126)
Leanna Restani of Oswego
Emma Robinson of Central Square
Abbey Zych of Fulton
Nazareth College’s academic strengths cross an unusually broad spectrum of 60 majors, including education, health and human services, management, the fine arts, music, theater, math and science, foreign languages, and the liberal arts.
The coeducational, religiously independent, classic campus in a charming suburb of Rochester, NY, challenges and supports 2,000 undergrads and 800 graduate students.
Be the first to comment