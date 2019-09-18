New England Regional Council of Carpenters Endorse Deana Michaels

“The New England Regional Council of Carpenters is proud to offer you our endorsement for Mayor of the City of Fulton. Through this campaign you have been an advocate for members of the NERCC and their families. We believe you will continue to be a tireless partner on the issues that face a 21st century workforce, and we look forward to continuing our alliance in the fight for good jobs, fair wages, and safe conditions,” said David Haines, Western NY regional manager.

Deana Michaels said “I’m humbled to have received the support of the hard working men and women of the New England Regional Council of Carpenters. It’s going to take a team to make Fulton a place people want to live, work and visit and I’m glad to have the Carpenters’ on the team.”

The New England Regional Council of Carpenters represents 28,000 carpenters, pile drivers, shop and millmen and floorworkers working throughout New England and New York State.

