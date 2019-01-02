New Year, New Show in Oswego Public Library Art Gallery

OSWEGO – Vincent Ponzi joins the list of wonderful artists the library has enjoyed sharing with the community.

Ponzi was born and raised in Oswego and graduated from Oswego High School in the 1980s.

Upon graduation, he was accepted into the Local 73 Plumbers and Pipefitters apprenticeship program.

Ponzi worked for many years as a pipefitter before he decided to follow his passion for photography.

He applied, and was accepted into The Hallmark Institute of Photography.

Hallmark is a prestigious private college in Turners Falls, Massachusetts.

There he studied commercial photography, business, graphics, and web design.

Ponzi graduated at the top of his class in 2005.

He briefly attended Bryant and Stratton College studying graphic design to further his knowledge in that field.

Ponzi recently retired from pipefitting and hopes to start a second career in the photography and design field.

Ponzi’s posters and photographs will be displayed in the Oswego Public Library Art Gallery until March.

Stop by between 10 a.m. and 7:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. Friday, and noon and 4:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Oswego Public Library, at 120 E Second St., may be reached at 315-341-5867 or [email protected]

