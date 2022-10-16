MEXICO, NY – Another magical holiday season is fast approaching, and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) is eager to host the Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market once again.

Our unique holiday market event, part of the annual “Christmas in Mexico” celebration, is set to take place Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mexico VFW, located at 5390 Scenic Avenue (State Route 3), just north of the Village of Mexico, New York.

Free coffee and hot chocolate will be offered at the event.

CCE Oswego invites you to support Oswego County’s local economy by stopping in for amazing, holiday-inspired gift ideas, decorations, and food sold by local producers and vendors. Started by CCE Oswego in 2009, the annual Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market has become an event that many enthusiastically anticipate, with over 500 customers visiting the market yearly.

It carries a tradition of connecting consumers with local Oswego County vendors selling products made from the county’s agricultural and natural resources, all amidst a festive holiday atmosphere.

CCE Oswego is also encouraging county-based businesses selling locally produced agriculture-related goods to sign up to participate as vendors. The Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market is not a craft market, but spotlights fresh produce and processed goods like honey, maple syrup, milk soaps and lotions, cheeses, and meats, as well as handmade farm and forestry products such as wreaths, boughs, and wood-carved items.

Space is limited at the VFW, so if you are interested in participating as a vendor, please return your completed registration form with payment to the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office as soon as possible.

Early-bird registration is only $20 per space and ends October 31, regular registration is $30/space due November 14, and late registration after November 14 is $40/space.

If you need a table provided to you by CCE Oswego, the cost is an extra $10 and does not include chairs. Vendor spaces are roughly 8 feet by 6 feet and vendor setup will begin at 8:00 a.m. Take advantage of the early registration special. Only received completed registration forms with payment will reserve a space.

Look for news alerts leading up to the event on CCE Oswego’s Facebook page and website, thatscooperativeextension.org. For more information about the Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market, please contact Erich Keena, Ag Economic Development Specialist, at 315-963-7286 ext. 203 or [email protected].

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Individuals requiring special needs can call the CCE Oswego County office for assistance in making accommodations. Call (315) 963-7286 or visit thatscooperativeextension.org and facebook.com/OswegoCCE to learn more about CCE Oswego and what we do.

