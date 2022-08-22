OSWEGO COUNTY – Saturday, August 20, 2022, saw the running of the annual Deerfly Trail Race on the trails of Winona Forest.

The event took place under perfect weather conditions, with sunny skies and warm summer temperatures gracing the verdant forest. The ferocious insects that the race is named for were noticeably absent, a blessing for participants, although these athletes are well known for their ability to withstand just about any challenge thrown at them by Mother Nature.

Winona Forest Recreation Association President Matthew Westerlund was thrilled with the beautiful weather and, of course, the absence of the deer flies.

“Summer events in Winona Forest can be tricky,” Westerlund said, “We had overnight temperatures in the mid-forties last weekend, and I think that cleared them out.”

The WFRA is well respected in the world of endurance sport, and has increased the number of events that it sponsors and promotes, making the most of the extensive and well maintained trail system that spans parts of Oswego and Jefferson counties.

Westerlund said that despite many parts of New York state having experienced drought-like conditions, Winona Forest had received enough rain to create excellent trail conditions on the 4.2 mile course.

Westerlund said that although the WFRA is “winter event driven,” and well known for hosting outstanding ski, snowshoe and fatbike races, that it is great to see outdoor enthusiasts come out to enjoy the forest and its abundant trails on a summer day.

“It’s nice to have a couple of summer events and people love it…everyone is in high spirits today,” Westerlund said.

At the sound of the starter’s horn, the field of runners sprinted across a freshly mowed and well marked starting area, and turned onto a deeply shaded forest trail, hooting and whooping as they began their journey through the wilderness. Shouts of encouragement were heard as onlookers cheered their friends and family, watching them disappear into the deep forest.

The sound of runners raising their voices in an expression of joy and excitement echoed through the woodlands as the group made their way around the well marked course and back to the finish line, where they were greeted with medals, water, and a barbecue lunch.

When the first competitor emerged from the forest and made his way across the open field to the finish line, onlookers cheered a familiar face, perennial performer Luke Tighe, who led the pack, leaving a gap of 1m:17s over second place finisher Joshua Carguello. Finishing third was Riley Ferrin of Fort Drum.

After hydrating and catching his breath, Tighe said that he found trees on the course festooned with used running shoes, and that the shoes were decorated with packets of energy gel waiting for participants needing a little performance boost.

Tighe, a Pulaski resident, said that he is looking forward to the upcoming cross country running season, and representing Pulaski Academy as a senior.

Second place finisher Carguello runs cross country for SUNY -ESF, and said that he enjoys the “great group of people” that turn out for WFRA events.

“It felt great to be out here in Winona; it was a perfect day for it…the trails are always a lot of fun here, and the bugs were not so bad, so I think we got lucky,” Carguello said.

Next on tap for outdoor enthusiasts who can’t get enough of Winona Forest is the Crankenstein race, slated for October 1, 2022. This event is a combined cycling and running challenge, scheduled to take place at the time of peak foliage viewing with cool Autumn temperatures.

Full Deerfly Run results can be found here.

Diane Covell of Watertown, New York, crosses the finish line. Photo by Michael F. Johnson Moxie and Kevan Edwards of Syracuse cross the finish line together. Photo by Michael F. Johnson First finisher Luke Tighe. Photo by Michael F. Johnson Second finisher Josh Carguello. Photo by Michael F. Johnson

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...