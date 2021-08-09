CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.19, up one cent in the past week. One year ago, the price was $2.18.

The New York State average is $3.21 – up one cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.26.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.21 (up two cents since last week)

Buffalo – $3.15 (no change since last week)

Ithaca – $3.20 (no change since last week)

Rochester – $3.20 (up one cent since last week)

Rome – $3.26 (up one cent since last week)

Syracuse – $3.19 (up one cent since last week)

Watertown – $3.23 (up one cent since last week)

In its latest weekly report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that gas demand increased from 9.33 million b/d to 9.78 million b/d. Not only is the demand reading very robust for peak driving season, but 2% higher than the same time period in 2019. Additionally, total domestic gas stocks declined by 5.3 million bbl to 228.9 million bbl.

These trends, combined with high crude prices, have helped to increase pump prices. As crude prices remain high, though back below $70/bbl, AAA expects the national average to remain above $3 per gallon throughout the summer.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...