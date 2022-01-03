CENTRAL NEWY ORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.29, no change from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.26. The New York State average is $3.49, down one cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.33.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.44 (down two cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.45 (no change from last week)

Ithaca – $3.49 (down one cent from last week)

Rochester – $3.50 (no change from last week)

Rome – $3.52 (no change from last week)

Syracuse – $3.45 (down one cent from last week)

Watertown – $3.50 (no change from last week)

Gas prices are starting out the year much higher than one year ago. The national average is $1.03 higher than a year ago, while New York’s average price is $3.49, $1.16 more than one year ago. January typically brings the cheapest prices of the year due to low demand, so motorists could see some relief. That depends on many factors including oil prices, which have a direct impact on pump prices. This morning, oil prices are up about $20 more per barrel compared to one year ago.

Here’s a look at gas prices at the start of the new year (January 1-3) recently:

2017: $2.35

2018: $2.49

2019: $2.25

2020: $2.58

2021: $2.26

2022: $3.29

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.

