CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.37, up four cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.42. The New York State average is $3.55, up five cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.51.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.51 (up eight cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.49 (up four cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.54 (up five cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.55 (up five cents from last week)

Rome – $3.58 (up five cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.51 (up four cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.54 (up two cents from last week)

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand is in a typical range for the winter driving season, equivalent to mid-January 2020. Continued growth in the price of crude oil has helped to keep pump prices elevated.

If crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit. This morning, oil prices are in the high $80s to low $90s per barrel. Tension between Russia and Ukraine pushed crude prices up last week. Amid tight global supply, there are market concerns that a looming invasion could contribute to a volatile market, pushing prices higher.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.

