CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.90, up one cent from last week.

One year ago, the price was $1.78. The New York State average is $2.95 – up three cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.16.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $2.89 (up one cent since last week)

Buffalo – $2.88 (up two cents since last week)

Ithaca – $2.90 (up three cents since last week)

Rochester – $2.91 (up three cents since last week)

Rome – $2.97 (up two cents since last week)

Syracuse – $2.89 (up one cent since last week)

Watertown – $2.97 (up two cents since last week)

Gasoline stocks increased in the U.S. last week and oil prices remain up over $60 per barrel. Prices jumped after OPEC confirmed plans to increase crude production in May. As gas prices creep closer to $3 per gallon, drivers should consider fuel saving tips:

Minimize your use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power required to operate the air conditioning compressor.

Plan ahead to run multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible travel outside high-traffic times of day.

If you own more than one car, use the most fuel-efficient model that meets the needs of any given journey.

In hot weather, park in the shade or use a windshield sunscreen to lessen heat buildup inside the car. This reduces the need for air conditioning (and thus fuel) to cool down the car.

Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than larger models.

Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use. On the highway even an empty bike rack can reduce fuel economy, and a loaded rack or car-top container will have a major effect on gas mileage.

Motorists can benefit from comparing pump prices before filling up with the AAA Mobile App – a convenient option to find the lowest gas prices in a given area.

AAA members receive discounts at gas stations such as Fastrac, Maple Leaf Market and Shell locations across the country. Motorists can always find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android. Locate gas prices across the country at http://gasprices.aaa.com.

