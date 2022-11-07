CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.80, up 4 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.42. The New York State average is $3.87, up 5 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.56.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.78 (up 3 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.78 (up 2 cents from last week)

Elmira – $3.77 (up 1 cent from last week)

Ithaca – $3.81 (up 1 cent from last week)

Rochester – $3.82 (up 3 cents from last week)

Rome – $3.89 (up 4 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.78 (up 5 cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.90 (up 7 cents from last week)

Gas prices are up again this week amid tighter supply and fluctuating oil prices that have put upward pressure on gasoline prices. Demand in this region is also strong with warmer weather encouraging people to be out and about. Limited supplies in the Northeast are also pushing pump prices up in New York state. Prices could continue to increase if supply remains tight alongside rising oil prices.

This morning, oil prices range from $91 to $98 per barrel, up from $87 to $95 one week ago.

Diesel fuel prices remain elevated with the national average at $5.34, up from $3.64 one year ago. The New York average for diesel is $5.90 compared to $3.75 one year ago.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/.

