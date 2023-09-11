AAA: Gas Prices Up Two Cents

CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.83, up two cents from last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.72. The New York State average is $3.89, no change from a week ago. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.90. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.83 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.85 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.81 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.91 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.90 (no change from last Monday)

Rome – $3.95 (no change from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.89 (down one cent from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.96 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

There has been little movement in the national average for a gallon of gas over the last week even as the price of oil pushes toward $90 a barrel. The latest data from the Energy Information Administration shows gas demand rising slightly from 9.07 to 9.32 barrels a day last week. The overall supply of gas is down slightly as well. Rising oil prices, higher gas demand and tighter supply may push pump prices higher. Hurricane season remains a threat to Gulf Coast oil and gas production and refining.

There’s no relief with diesel prices this week. The national average price for diesel is $4.48, up 3 cents from last Monday, but down from $5.01 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.60, up one cent from a week ago, but lower than $5.21 one year ago.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/. Motorists can benefit from comparing pump prices before filling up with the AAA Mobile App for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

AAA members receive discounts at gas stations such as Fastrac, Maple Leaf Market and Shell. Learn more here.AAA members can save on gas by joining the Fuel Rewards at Shell program. Join now at AAA.com/Shell. Motorists can also locate gas prices across the country and stay up-to-date on news and fuel-saving tips at http://gasprices.AAA.com.

###

As Upstate New York’s largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1900, AAA has been a leading advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/Mobile.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...