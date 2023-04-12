AAA uses Earth Day to collect batteries, help the environment and charities

CNY -Held in conjunction with Earth Day, the AAA Great Battery Roundup is designed to encourage motorists to take old automotive or marine lead-acid batteries to a local collection point where they can be safely recycled and formed into new batteries. AAA Western and Central New York is hosting a convenient program again this year.

To help with the recycling effort, AAA Western and Central New York has established multiple battery collection points. AAA also will donate proceeds to planting trees in Western and Central New York.

Each year, approximately 97 percent of vehicle batteries are recycled. However, the remaining 3 percent add up to millions of pounds of lead and gallons of sulfuric acid. These can be discharged into the environment, creating health and safety hazards for humans and animals, as well as a potential fire hazard.

Motorists can take part in AAA Western and Central New York’s free lead-based battery recycling – any brand or type of lead-acid or AGM batteries will be accepted, including car, boat and RV batteries, however, lithium batteries are not eligible. Unless otherwise noted below, drop-off hours are Wednesday, April 19 through Friday, April 21, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Buffalo:

AAA Western New York Fleet Operations, 505 Duke Rd., Suite 500, Cheektowaga

Bellreng’s Towing and Automotive, 2131 Eggert Rd., Amherst

Transit Auto & Detail, 2021 Transit Rd., Elma

FRIDAY ONLY: AAA Amherst Branch, 100 International Drive, Amherst

Rochester:

Ridgeway Sunoco, 1615 Long Pond Rd., Rochester

Action Towing, 275 Marketplace, Rochester

Syracuse:

AAA Central New York Fleet Operations, 6601 Towpath Rd., East Syracuse

Chandler Automotive, 6745 Rt-31, Cicero

Ithaca: Koskinens, 2037 E Shore Dr, Lansing

Cortland:

Ron’s Body & Paint 362 NY-13, Cortland 31 Cortland St., Marathon



Auburn: Harry’s Tire, 142 Grant Ave., Auburn

Watertown: Precision Towing & Auto Worx, 342 Factory St., Watertown

Canton: Johnson Towing & Auto Repair, 6385 US Highway 11, Canton

Bath: Fleet Pride, 7244 Route 415, Bath

Newark: Union Street Automotive, 175 West Union St., Newark

Did you know? Batteries are hazardous.

Lead-acid batteries are considered hazardous material. Anyone handling a battery should wear protective eyewear and gloves. Proper handling prevents injuries. Because they can leak and emit hydrogen gas, batteries should not be exposed to an open flame.

If improperly stored, a battery may leak, causing sulfuric acid burns and even explosions. Dumping an old battery can also hurt your pocketbook. Many states hand out tough fines and jail time for discarding lead-acid batteries anywhere other than an authorized collection or recycling center.

AAA replaces batteries on the go.

Since 1998, AAA has dispatched mobile units to test batteries, and install new batteries on the spot, if requested. Technicians deliver spent batteries to recycling centers. AAA’s Mobile Battery Service is available in most areas. Request service via the free AAA Mobile App (AAA.com/Mobile), at www.AAA.com/Battery, or by calling 1-800-836-CLUB.

Batteries are a recycling success story.

An automotive battery contains about 21 pounds of lead, three pounds of plastic and one gallon of sulfuric acid. When a spent battery is recycled, lead is re-smelted into new battery plates, acid is neutralized and reclaimed, and plastic is used to make new battery cases.

The lead-acid battery industry was an early innovator of “closed loop” recycling and remains a leader in this efficient, economical process. This process reclaims materials from spent batteries and uses them in the production of new units.

Lead costs are on the rise, so recycling spent batteries not only protects the environment but also reclaims valuable lead and plastic for manufacturing, saving energy and money on raw materials.

