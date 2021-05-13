CENTRAL NEW YORK – Motorists in the southeast can expect to see fuel flowing at local pumps in coming days, which is good news for CNY residents planning on southbound road trips.

Late on Wednesday, the Colonial Pipeline announced the restart of pipeline operations.

While it will take several days for operations to get back to normal, this news will help to ease the supply strain seen on the East Coast – especially in southern Virginia, the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee. These areas are experiencing reduced fuel availability in parts of their markets.

AAA Western and Central New York has been fielding numerous calls from concerned travelers who have road trips planned down south – AAA reminds travelers to use the AAA Mobile App to locate gas prices in their area – the app lists the phone number of each station, so motorists can all ahead to verify fuel availability as supplies are replenished.

“The restart of the pipeline is very positive news for motorists,” said Elizabeth Carey, AAA Western and Central New York’s Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications. “While impact won’t be seen immediately and motorists in affected areas can expect to see a few more days of limited fuel supply, relief is coming. Station pumps will be full of fuel in several days. This is especially important with Memorial Day travel just around the corner.”

Since Monday, as concerns over the pipeline increased, national gas prices shot up six cents to the current average of $3.03, the highest price since fall of 2014. Panic buying led to increased demand exasperating the situation. The national average is likely to continue to see fluctuation in the coming days, and states where prices have spiked will see some relief as the pipeline becomes fully operational. Regional prices have increased slightly and are nearly the $3 per gallon level.

For motorists traveling through the south and southeast this weekend, AAA offers these tips –

If you are planning to travel this weekend throughout the south/southeast coast:

If you own more than one car, use the most fuel-efficient model.

Plan ahead – bring groceries and other necessities with you to reduce making trips while you’re at your destination.

Fill up before getting to your destination. Use the AAA Mobile app to locate gas stations and call ahead to see if they have fuel.

Avoid driving during high-traffic times of day.

Pack lightly. Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car and don’t use your roof rack or a special cargo carrier. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car.

Don’t travel with a container carrying extra fuel in your car.

If you’re already on the road and will be traveling throughout the south/southeast coast:

Use the AAA Mobile app to locate gas stations and call ahead to see if they have fuel.

Have a Plan B in case you need to stay longer or can only make it part of the way home (find a stopping point). Use the AAA Mobile app to find hotels along your route and call ahead to check availability.

Minimize your use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power required to operate the air conditioning compressor.

In hot weather, park in the shade or use a windshield sunscreen to lessen heat buildup inside the car. This reduces the need for air conditioning (and thus fuel) to cool down the car.

AAA will continue to monitor the latest news concerning the Colonial Pipeline. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.

As Upstate New York’s largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 887,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1900, AAA has been a leading advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/mobile.

