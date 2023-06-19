AAA Relaunches Commercial Insurance

Small business owners encouraged to address coverage needs

CNY – AAA Western and Central New York is relaunching its commercial insurance offerings for small business owners. AAA has a team of dedicated small business insurance representatives licensed in commercial insurance who can shop multiple carriers to meet all insurance needs. As part of the expansion of services, AAA has added The Hartford as an additional carrier, and all representatives went through extensive training in commercial insurance.

“From rescuing you on the roadside to protecting your home and your vehicle with insurance coverage to meet your needs, AAA is here for your life’s journeys,” said Sandra Shambaugh, Vice President of Insurance at AAA Western and Central New York. “If your teen driver is delivering pizzas or you own an automotive repair shop, AAA Insurance is also here to safeguard the small business owners in your life with commercial insurance coverage.”

AAA commercial insurance offerings include:

General Liability

Foundational policy that covers basic business exposures. Protects your business in case of third-party claims such as bodily injury or property damage.

Cyber Liability

Protects a company that has been a victim of a cyberattack or data breach.

Professional Liability

Helps protect the business if a client believes they suffered a loss to an error or omission on the part of the entity.

Business Owner Policy (BOP)

Packages General Liability, Commercial Property, and Business Interruption into one policy.

Commercial Auto

Coverage for one vehicle or an entire fleet.

Workers Compensation

Compulsory in many states, covers employees lost wages and the cost of resulting medical treatment if they suffer a work-related injury or disease. It also covers services needed to help the employee recover and return to work.

At AAA, every small business is treated like a big customer. Learn more online by visiting https://westerncentralny.aaa.com/insurance/commercial-insurance.html

As Upstate New York’s largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1900, AAA has been a leading advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/Mobile.

