AAA Reveals Popular Travel Trends

AAA Travel events offer free education on popular travel destinations

CNY – Travel planning season is here, and AAA has travelers covered as they map out their next getaway. Once school begins, the calendar flips, and cooler weather arrives, upcoming travel trends emerge, and travel suppliers look to educate the public about various destinations, trends, and unique experiences.

“Our travel partners truly enjoy hosting these in-person events where they can share their travel expertise in a seminar setting,” said Brian Murray, to Sr. Manager of Travel Products at AAA Western and Central New York. “And travelers also enjoy learning more about travel opportunities as they consider their next adventure.”

Travel bookings increased with every holiday in 2023, and international travel returned to pre-pandemic levels this year. For instance, international travel was up 44% compared to last year over Labor Day weekend.

“Travelers are not hesitating when it comes to bucket list trips,” Murray added. “There’s a YOLO–you only live once–attitude toward travel now and participating in travel events and educational sessions allows travelers to dream big!”

Upcoming AAA Travel events in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Watertown cover popular travel trends:

Dream Getaways — Caribbean, Mexico & Hawaii with Pleasant Holidays – warm weather destinations are always popular with Western and Central New Yorkers, and today’s travelers are treating themselves to all-inclusive resorts, spas, and unique experiences from zip lining to indulging in local cuisine.

North to Alaska with Princess — when the Alaskan cruise season was cut short in 2020, many travelers moved a cruise to Alaska to the top of their bucket list. The Final Frontier is a fascinating destination that is now more popular than ever before as travelers book a combination of land and sea tours for a complete experience.

Solo Travel — AAA has a Solo Travelers Club with hundreds of members. It allows single travelers to meet friends with similar interests, and many connect to share accommodations, which is a win-win as it’s more economical.

Experience Europe, Africa and the Wonders of the National Parks with The Travel Corporation — Europe has been a leading destination in 2023, and that trend is expected to continue. Meanwhile, many travelers are booking African safaris into 2025. And for those who want to stay in the United States, the majestic beauty of the National Parks is calling.

A recent survey of AAA travel advisors reveals topics and trends on the minds of travelers:

59% of AAA travel advisors have seen more interest in travel insurance.

64% of AAA travel advisors say travelers who booked extended vacations (at least 14 nights) said having more time to explore destinations was their main reason for taking an extended trip.

AAA travel advisors are seeing high interest among travelers for ocean and river cruises, plus all-inclusive and guided tour vacations.

Any travelers who are interested in taking part in AAA Travel events, can find a full schedule and register at www.AAA.com/Events.

As Upstate New York’s largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1900, AAA has been a leading advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/Mobile.

