OSWEGO – Actor and activist Kendrick Sampson will keynote SUNY Oswego’s 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the Sheldon Hall ballroom.

The free performance, which also will feature music and readings, begins at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Sampson starred in the 2020 Sundance and SXSW award winning film “Miss Juneteenth,” directed by Channing Godfrey Peoples. He also starred in Freeform’s movie “Ghosting” and is a regular on HBO’s “Insecure.”

He began his career on various television series including “CSI, “The Vampire Diaries,” “Greek,” and the FOX miniseries “Gracepoint.” He had recurring roles as Caleb Hapstall on ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder,” as Robbie MacDonald in Showtime’s “White Famous” and as Dominic Lanse on The CW’s “The Flash.”

Sampson hails from the suburbs of Houston, where he was surrounded by musicians and artists and naturally gravitated to the arts.

Offscreen, Sampson’s activism challenges by example to boldly use voices to uplift the most vulnerable. With a primary focus on intersectional racial justice and undoing systemic oppression in the criminal legal system, Sampson formed BLD PWR (Build Power) as a call to action and invitation to others to join him in taking a stand for social change.

BLD PWR is committed to taking action and how to do so in a healthy way. The ultimate goals are to build up the next wave of activists while providing resources and tools for equitable change on a grassroots level.

While admission is free, tickets are required via tickets.oswego.edu due to the demand of this popular annual tradition. Tickets are available to SUNY Oswego students on Jan. 23, SUNY Oswego faculty and staff on Jan. 26, then to the general public on Jan. 30.

Persons with disabilities needing accommodations to attend this event should contact the SUNY Oswego Office of Student Engagement and Leadership at 315-312-2301 or [email protected].