Advertise In Oswego County Tourism’s Next Fishing & Hunting Guide

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning is currently looking for advertisements for its updated Fishing & Hunting Guide.

Tourism partners such as charter captains and guides, outdoor suppliers, taxidermists, marinas, accommodations, restaurants and more can increase their marketing reach and attract outdoor enthusiasts by placing an ad in the widely circulated publication.

“The Fishing & Hunting Guide is a great marketing tool for our local businesses to boost their exposure to thousands of potential visitors,” said Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning Deputy Director Daniel Breitweg. “Placing an ad in our guide is a cost-effective way for owners to promote their businesses to a targeted audience.”

The Oswego County Fishing & Hunting Guide is a major marketing piece for promoting the superb fishing and hunting opportunities available in the area. Readers can learn about fishing on eastern Lake Ontario, Oneida Lake, the Oswego and Salmon rivers and a variety of other tributaries, as well as the over 40,000 acres of public lands available for hunting. It also includes directories of marinas, charter boats, recreational opportunities, campgrounds, tackle shops and river guides, in addition to maps of fishing and hunting sites throughout Oswego County.

“We are updating the Fishing & Hunting Guide to include new photos, current information and other features,” added Breitweg. “We hope to have printed by this fall, so we encourage local businesses to take advantage of this opportunity while we prepare this updated edition.”

In 2022, the Oswego County Fishing & Hunting Guide earned a NYS Tourism Excellence Award for Excellence in Tourism Marketing Campaigns Projects & Programs in the printed materials category. The award was presented to the county during the New York State Tourism Industry Association (NYSTIA) Conference held in Oswego this past spring.

Since 2020, more than 120,000 Fishing & Hunting Guides have been distributed at outdoor recreation and travel shows, tourism information centers, marinas, tackle shops, campgrounds and other local businesses and attractions throughout New York, its surrounding states and Canada. Targeted distribution areas include the Capital Region, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier, along with areas across Pennsylvania, Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

The deadline for ordering and providing advertising copy is Tuesday, July 11. For more information, email [email protected].

Only Oswego County Tourism staff is authorized to solicit ads for Oswego County Tourism publications. If anyone other than a tourism staff member contacts a business owner about advertising in a tourism publication, please contact the tourism office immediately with the person’s business name, contact information and location.

For more information on Oswego County Tourism and its publications, contact the office at 315-349-8322 or [email protected].

