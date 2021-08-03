All Public Meetings On Proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Now Virtual

OSWEGO – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has changed the format for public meetings on the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary.

The organization had planned to host two in-person meetings and two virtual meetings to gather input from the public about the proposal. Now, all four meetings will be held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The two meetings that were planned to be held in person, will be held virtually at the same date and time as originally scheduled. Those who plan to attend any of these virtual public comment meetings must register in advance and can join the discussion online or by phone.

The schedule of virtual meetings is as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 18, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8226916950939600400; join by phone at +1 (415) 655-0060, PIN: 439-509-724.

Thursday, Aug. 19, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; register https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8864690869654406928; join by phone at +1 (914) 614-3221, PIN: 237-285-132.

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2:30 to 4 p.m.; register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5067664901003984652; join by phone at +1 (562) 247-8422, PIN: 346-751-009;

Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, 6:30 to 8 p.m.; register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2978792919345892364; join by phone at +1 (415) 655-0052, PIN: 819-641-913

Those who would like to provide feedback, but cannot attend one of the meetings, may submit their comments to NOAA online or by mail by Friday, Sept. 10. Go to www.regulations.gov and reference docket number: NOAA-NOS-2021-0050. Mailed comments must be postmarked by Sept. 10 and sent to: Ellen Brody, Great Lakes Regional Coordinator, NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, 4840 South State Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48108.

NOAA is looking for feedback from the public on a draft environmental impact statement that describes the potential boundaries and regulatory concepts, and a draft management plan that includes the planned goals and activities to manage the proposed Lake Ontario sanctuary.

Wayne, Cayuga, Oswego and Jefferson counties, and the city of Oswego, applied in 2017 to have a 1,700-square mile area designated as a marine sanctuary, based on the cultural and historic significance of the waters, including submerged shipwrecks and at least one submerged aircraft. The proposed sanctuary area could also include part of the St. Lawrence River in St. Lawrence County.

The draft documents and additional information are posted at https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/lake-ontario/.

