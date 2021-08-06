Amazon Recruitment Event In Fulton August 11

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with Amazon to offer a series of recruitment events to hire staff for the online company’s new fulfillment center in Liverpool.

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, Amazon representatives will be at the OCWNY Career Center, 200 N. Second St., Fulton, to meet applicants and answer questions about working for the retail giant.

The new facility, located at 7209 Morgan Rd., Liverpool, is scheduled to open this fall and will be the largest Amazon fulfillment center in the world.

Come out to complete the online employment application and learn more about working at Amazon. Appointments are not needed for this event. Candidates will be required to pass a background check and drug test to be hired.

Go to https://www.aboutamazon.com/workplace to check out some of the benefits of working for Amazon.

These recruitment events will be scheduled bi-weekly at OCWNY Career Center until the Amazon facility is fully staffed. The next event will be on Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact OCWNY at [email protected] or 315-591-9000.

