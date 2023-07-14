American With Disabilities Day Honored During Oswego County Legislature Meeting

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego County Legislature proclaimed July 26, 2023 as Americans with Disabilities Day during their monthly meeting held yesterday Thursday, July 13. On July 26, 1990, The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed into law by former President George H. W. Bush.

Legislator James Karasek read the proclamation out loud, afterwards speaking on behalf of all Americans with Disabilities, himself included, with his service dog Isabella lying at his feet.

“We’ve come a long way in Oswego County – working with community, working with government, working with local governments. As a person that is disabled, the freedoms that I have now as an adult were not the freedoms I had as a child. Everything was restricted to me, everything was “you can’t do this, you can’t go there, we don’t really need you involved in this part of the decision. That is not true today,” Karasek said. “Not only for me but a lot of other people with disabilities. So, I’m very pleased once again, and hopefully I have a lot longer I can do this.”

One item discussed during yesterday’s meeting was replacement of an HVAC system out at the Oswego County Airport. Part of a building that used to house the former airport restaurant has a non-functioning air/heating system. A spokesperson for the airport said they are working to get the space rented out, also saying they don’t want the pipes to freeze during the winter months even though the pipes are currently drained. Cost for the unit comes in at approximately $10,000.

Legislators Marie Schadt and Frank Castiglia both objected to spending more money in support of the airport – pointing out the fact that close to three-quarters of a million dollars has been spent on upgrades for the airport with no real monetary benefits to be seen up to this point.

“So, I just have a problem – the airport is a black hole. From 2014 to present, I estimated the cost with Frank’s (Castiglia) help – every taxpayer [pays about] $9000 based on about 84,000 taxpayers,” Schadt said. “And the rent was like $200 a month. Why don’t the put a Mitsubishi unit in there or something. I just think it seems like an expensive unit for a small area, and it just drives me nuts, and I had to say it.”

Castiglia followed Schadt’s comments with his own assessment on the airport’s continual need for updating without a cost-effective result.

“As Legislator Schadt said since just from 2014, it cost us $750,000 of civilian dollars that it’s cost the taxpayers,” Castiglia said. “Now, three years ago we bought a Super Hanger, and we were promised at that time the Super Hanger was going to be in the black, but we still haven’t gotten in the black. I’m sorry, if this was private sector, we’d have been out of this five years ago. It’s not producing, and you’re talking about putting an HVAC unit into a dining area that is not rented? I just can’t be in favor of this, and I can’t see anybody that doesn’t have a plane that would want to pay for an airport.”

The measure was passed 22/2 with one excused. All resolutions were passed during yesterday’s meeting, the session moving along smoothly without incident. All County Legislature meetings are held the second Thursday of every month, the next meeting to be held on August 10 at 2:00 p.m.

