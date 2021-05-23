OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego AmeriCorps is recruiting to fill several positions across Oswego County this summer to help children and youth have healthier futures by providing fitness activities and nutrition education.

Applications are currently being accepted for 300-hour summer positions to work with youth and/or adult volunteers.

The Oswego AmeriCorps program is a county-wide program administered by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.

“Members spend the summer helping their community while earning a paycheck and an education award,” said AmeriCorps Program Coordinator Christopher Metz. “For the 300-hour summer positions, members receive a total of $2,366 in living allowance paid through bi-weekly pay checks. When the term of service is completed, the member receives an education award of $1,311 that can be used for tuition or student loans at qualified institutions.”

AmeriCorps applicants must be at least 17 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, or be working to achieve one of those. Each site can have additional work experience and education requirements for applicants. Some AmeriCorps members will manage youth or adult volunteers.

Positions are available at these locations: Camp Foundations (Oswego); Camp Hollis Day Camp (Oswego); Constantia Recreation (Taft Bay Park); Fulton CYO; OCO Nutrition Services (Hamilton Homes in Oswego); Oswego Bookmobile; Oswego City Parks; Town/Village of Hannibal; and the Traveling Parks and Recreation Program.

For more information or for an application, visit the Oswego County AmeriCorps website at https://youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/americorps. Contact Program Coordinator Christopher Metz at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3402 and by email at [email protected].

