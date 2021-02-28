OSWEGO COUNTY – Silver flashes in the icy water is all that might be seen as the most sought after member of the salmonoid family makes its way upstream on a very chilly winter’s day.

Fishing for these winter run Rainbow Trout is an activity for the purist, as the conditions and temperatures one must endure to angle for this species will test even the most hardy and seasoned sportsman. Anglers in search of Steelhead think nothing of wading into frigid water or launching a drift boat on days that the mercury does not even reach zero degrees.

Layered in insulated and waterproof gear from head to toe, these hardy sportsmen and sportswomen travel to Oswego County from far and wide in search of a few fleeting minutes of battle with a large, feisty fish.

Steelhead (oncorhynchus mykiss) average 5-15 pounds as adults. In New York state, the Department of Environmental Conservation raises and stocks the state’s many waters with 150,000 yearling fish annually. The hardy creatures spend 2-3 years in the open waters of Lake Ontario before returning to spawn in the tributaries that feed the lake.

Fish of this type are found on every continent except Antarctica, and some individuals live up to 11 years. While swimming upstream, Steelhead are known to hide in rock gardens, resting between battles with the strong current.

“Fresh air, the smaller crowds and a more peaceful setting,” are some of the reasons John Stone of Fulton heads out to angle for Steelhead during the winter months, “as well as a chance to get into some biting fish.”

Zipping up his waders and pulling up a warm hood, Stone headed to the riverbank at Douglaston Salmon Run, a fishing reserve just west of Pulaski.

“It’s more peaceful in the winter, and a great way to beat cabin fever,” Stone said.

For those new to Steelhead fishing, a licensed guide can be a big help with selecting the proper bait and finding the perfect, productive spot to cast.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put more people on the river, and we see that wherever we fish,” said Captain Adrain LaSorte, a guide from the West Branch of the Delaware River, who also guides clients on the Salmon and other streams. “Fishing on the river in the winter is beautiful, and the fish are in, so we are pretty happy.”

Patiently casting a nymph and allowing the colorful bait to drift over a deep spot, John Rush of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, agreed with the idea that fishing with a smaller crowd is a big attraction.

“If you are a steelheader, this is normal…we’re used to these conditions and it’s just another great day on the river,” Rush said with a smile.

Cold weather fishing is a ritual that keeps the hardcore sportsmen coming back to the Salmon River Corridor to face the challenges of weather and water over and over.

“The diehard steelheaders do this every year…we never really go away,” Rush said as he cast again across the rippled water.

The annual return of the Steelhead is an economic blessing for businesses along the Salmon, keeping visitors coming to the area even during the coldest months of the year. Although not as busy as during the salmon run in the fall, the river is never really devoid of anglers.

For those hardy enough to wade into frigid waters, the rewards are many. Plenty of elbow room and plenty of hungry fish make for great days on the water, and keeping the tradition and camaraderie alive when faced with the challenges of COVID-19 warms even the chilliest fisherman.

