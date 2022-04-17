OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to offer twice weekly vaccine clinics offering all COVID-19 vaccines for eligible individuals, including second booster doses.

Clinic will be held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic in Oswego each week, and health staff have scheduled a public clinic at Sandy Creek Elementary School on Thursday, April 28.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and New York State Department of Health (DOH) recommend individuals remain up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which now include second booster doses for certain individuals.

Second booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for individuals aged 50 and older and individuals aged 12 and older who have certain immunocompromised conditions and are at least four months removed from their first booster shot.

Anyone aged 18 or older who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as a primary shot or booster dose is also eligible for a second booster dose with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, regardless of health status, four months after their first booster dose was administered.

All second booster doses must be Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines at this time. For more information about booster and second booster doses, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at medical provider offices and local pharmacies. Anyone seeking general immunization information, or a COVID-19 vaccine, can contact the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547.

To view a list of upcoming clinics, visit health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines. The following upcoming clinics are scheduled:

Tuesdays, April 19 and 26

12:30-3:30 p.m. Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego

General childhood and adult immunizations, including available pediatric and adult COVID-19 vaccines for eligible individuals. Appointments are required. Call 315-349-3547 to schedule an appointment.

Wednesdays, April 20 and 27

9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego

Attendees aged 5 and older can receive age-appropriate recommended doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and anyone aged 18 and older can receive recommended doses of the Moderna or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will be accepted.

Thursday, April 28

3:45-5 p.m., Sandy Creek Elementary School

Attendees aged 5 and older can receive age-appropriate recommended doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Appointments are required.

Anyone needing assistance to make an appointment can contact the county’s COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 315-349-3330. Seniors aged 60 and over who need help making an appointment can also contact the Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484.

At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to individuals who are vaccinated at upcoming clinics. Test kits will be distributed while supplies last.

Face masks are required at all health care settings regulated by the state Department of Health, including the Oswego County Health Department and any vaccination site.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice related to COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots or treatments.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.

