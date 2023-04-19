April Is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

OSWEGO – This month, and throughout the year, the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Oswego County a better place for children and families.

Founded in 2001, the CAC is a safe, child-friendly environment that supports a timely, multi-disciplinary response to child sexual abuse, physical abuse and trauma while promoting healing of survivors and their families. In addition to special events, awareness campaigns and education throughout the year, the CAC promotes awareness during the month of April as part of National Child Abuse Prevention month which recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. Through this collaboration, prevention services and supports help protect children and produce thriving families.

According to CAC Executive Director Tory DeCaire, “With locations in Fulton and Pulaski, The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is a safe, child-friendly site where members of the Multi-Disciplinary Team of Oswego County gather to assist child abuse victims and their families while working together with our MDT partners to hold offenders accountable. The CAC also provides community outreach and education efforts to aid in the prevention of child abuse throughout Oswego County.

It is vitally important now, more than ever, to work together to help prevent child abuse in our community. Consider joining us for the CAC 5k Run/Walk & Chicken BBQ on Saturday, April 29, 2023 through Rice Creek Field Station (Start / Finish & BBQ at the Oswego Alliance Church Community Center) in the Town of Oswego to help raise awareness and show your support.”

For more about this, and other events, as well as learning more about other services the CAC provides, visit our website, www.oswegocac.org, and our social media pages or contact us by phone (315) 59CHILD / (315) 592-4453 to learn how you can help.