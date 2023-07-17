Oswego, NY – Aqua Spa Float Center is pleased to announce a new partnership with Dr. Carlos Dator Jr., MD as the Wellness Center’s Medical Director. An Oswego, NY native, Dator graduated from Oswego High School in 2002. Then he went on to study at Loyola University and the American University of the Caribbean before completing his Family Practice Residency at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center.

Currently, Dator works primarily as a nocturnist at Oswego Hospital in addition to being the Medical Director for the Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Hospital. Dator also maintains a private office, practicing Adult Family Medicine.

Dator said that maintaining the well-being of the community which he has grown up in is an important personal goal best achieved by helping to maintain the health of the individual.

This announcement comes as Central New York’s premiere health and wellness center endeavors to offer IV Drip Therapy beginning August 1, 2023.

Dator and his team of talented licensed RNs, Jennifer Moshier and Stephanie Gunther, have been working together for the past 7 years at Oswego Hospital specifically taking care of the most critically ill patient’s in the ICU. Their experience working as a team has garnered a process of communication and patient care that has helped individuals overcome their scariest moments.

Moshier and Gunther’s experience administering multiple therapies to multiple individuals has only broadened their medical knowledge. They both still maintain inpatient nursing duties full-time to help keep their skills and assessments up to the utmost standard of care. In addition to their vast experience dealing with patients at the hospital, they have also fine-tuned their skills and recently completed a specific IV Therapy Certification course mandated by New York State.

IV nutritional therapy (a.k.a intravenous therapy, IV nutrition, IV therapy or IV nutrient therapy) is a type of therapy commonly used for its wide range of health benefits, which can include anti-aging, improved immune system, minimized anxiety, reversed symptoms of hangovers and more.

Because IV treatment is administered directly into the veins, the results may be faster than those of oral or other traditional medicines. Physicians believe IV nutrient therapy can be safe, effective and restorative, and can be customized to suit the unique needs of each patient individually.

Possible Benefits of IV Nutritional Therapy Include:

Energy boost, detox, enhanced immune system, chronic fatigue reduction and hangover relief.

Aqua Spa Float Center owners Tammy Wilkinson and Terry LeRoi are beyond thrilled to offer new services with Dator’s experience.

When it comes to the IV varieties, clients will have plenty of options to choose from to enhance their overall wellness.

“Through our partners,” Wilkinson explains, “we look to offer IV Nutrition Kits for optimal wellness including one for brain function, recovery and performance, beauty, immunity and a Myers’ Cocktail for inflammation and fatigue. We also aspire to provide NAD+.”

According to Wilkinson, NAD+ is the latest breakthrough in IV infusion that may help your body to jump-start cellular repair mode, rejuvenate your energy and clean house of inner damage. Gain cognitive clarity, boost your mood and protect your unique genetic makeup.

About Aqua Spa Float Center

The Aqua Spa Float Center and Wellness Boutique is located in the back of the former education building at 120 East First Street, overlooking the Oswego River. The 6,500 square foot wellness center offers float therapy, cryotherapy (cold therapy), infrared sauna, salt therapy, massage chairs, red light therapy, oxygen bar and has an all-natural, holistic aesthetics department.

To learn more about the Aqua Spa Float Center and Wellness Boutique, call 315-207-2080 or visit their website at aquaspafloatcenter.com.

missing or outdated ad config



Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...