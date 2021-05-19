ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the statewide positivity rate dropped to 1.00 percent, the lowest since October 10. New York State is adopting the CDC’s updated guidance on masks and social distancing today.

“New York is making tremendous strides in beating back COVID – our positivity rates are the lowest we’ve seen in months and more than 10 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine,” Governor Cuomo said.”This progress has been a function of the hard work and dedication shown by New Yorkers throughout this entire pandemic, and it’s because of that progress that we are able to ease restrictions on businesses and lift mask and social distancing requirements for vaccinated individuals in most public places. This is a huge milestone in our reopening and our efforts to build New York back better and stronger, but we must remain vigilant and work even harder to get every single eligible New Yorker vaccinated if we want to defeat COVID once and for all.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 142,770

– 142,770 Total Positive – 1,431

– 1,431 Percent Positive – 1.00%

– 1.00% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.06%

– 1.06% Patient Hospitalization – 1,521 (-64)

– 1,521 (-64) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -407

– -407 Patients Newly Admitted – 205

– 205 Number ICU – 362 (-25)

– 362 (-25) Number ICU with Intubation – 209 (-14)

– 209 (-14) Total Discharges – 180,300 (217)

– 180,300 (217) Deaths – 21

– 21 Total Deaths – 42,524

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 65 0.01% 29% Central New York 40 0.01% 33% Finger Lakes 197 0.02% 40% Long Island 216 0.01% 39% Mid-Hudson 119 0.01% 48% Mohawk Valley 27 0.01% 41% New York City 626 0.01% 36% North Country 15 0.00% 58% Southern Tier 58 0.01% 52% Western New York 158 0.01% 36% Statewide 1521 0.01% 38%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 238 208 13% Central New York 233 186 20% Finger Lakes 397 242 39% Long Island 856 602 30% Mid-Hudson 645 374 42% Mohawk Valley 97 72 26% New York City 2,482 1842 26% North Country 61 39 36% Southern Tier 115 65 43% Western New York 543 337 38% Statewide 5,667 3967 30%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 1.34% 1.26% 1.16% Central New York 1.37% 1.38% 1.43% Finger Lakes 2.72% 2.58% 2.55% Long Island 0.98% 0.94% 0.91% Mid-Hudson 0.99% 0.93% 0.93% Mohawk Valley 1.15% 1.07% 1.00% New York City 0.91% 0.88% 0.86% North Country 2.00% 1.92% 1.98% Southern Tier 0.59% 0.62% 0.64% Western New York 1.86% 1.74% 1.71% Statewide 1.11% 1.07% 1.06%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Bronx 0.92% 0.92% 0.86% Brooklyn 0.99% 0.96% 0.98% Manhattan 0.58% 0.56% 0.52% Queens 1.03% 0.98% 0.94% Staten Island 1.22% 1.13% 1.20%

Of the 2,072,874 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,480 14 Allegany 3,464 6 Broome 18,406 18 Cattaraugus 5,643 18 Cayuga 6,246 11 Chautauqua 8,834 12 Chemung 7,587 9 Chenango 3,432 12 Clinton 4,815 4 Columbia 4,026 6 Cortland 3,795 10 Delaware 2,332 8 Dutchess 29,249 18 Erie 88,638 78 Essex 1,581 1 Franklin 2,518 0 Fulton 4,353 3 Genesee 5,378 10 Greene 3,377 7 Hamilton 312 2 Herkimer 5,121 4 Jefferson 5,984 20 Lewis 2,736 17 Livingston 4,419 17 Madison 4,494 9 Monroe 67,230 127 Montgomery 4,217 5 Nassau 182,565 74 Niagara 19,766 30 NYC 929,303 472 Oneida 22,315 23 Onondaga 38,230 72 Ontario 7,330 7 Orange 47,941 21 Orleans 3,071 8 Oswego 7,480 13 Otsego 3,407 3 Putnam 10,548 4 Rensselaer 11,139 6 Rockland 46,715 11 Saratoga 15,165 18 Schenectady 13,029 11 Schoharie 1,670 1 Schuyler 1,035 2 Seneca 1,988 4 St. Lawrence 6,539 12 Steuben 6,814 10 Suffolk 199,739 79 Sullivan 6,564 4 Tioga 3,726 6 Tompkins 4,274 18 Ulster 13,801 6 Warren 3,599 5 Washington 3,101 6 Wayne 5,685 5 Westchester 128,967 46 Wyoming 3,529 5 Yates 1,172 3

Yesterday, 21 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,524. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 2 Erie 1 Greene 1 Kings 3 Livingston 1 Monroe 4 Onondaga 1 Orange 1 Queens 4 Rensselaer 1 Suffolk 2

