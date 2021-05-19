ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the statewide positivity rate dropped to 1.00 percent, the lowest since October 10. New York State is adopting the CDC’s updated guidance on masks and social distancing today.
“New York is making tremendous strides in beating back COVID – our positivity rates are the lowest we’ve seen in months and more than 10 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine,” Governor Cuomo said.”This progress has been a function of the hard work and dedication shown by New Yorkers throughout this entire pandemic, and it’s because of that progress that we are able to ease restrictions on businesses and lift mask and social distancing requirements for vaccinated individuals in most public places. This is a huge milestone in our reopening and our efforts to build New York back better and stronger, but we must remain vigilant and work even harder to get every single eligible New Yorker vaccinated if we want to defeat COVID once and for all.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 142,770
- Total Positive – 1,431
- Percent Positive – 1.00%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.06%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,521 (-64)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -407
- Patients Newly Admitted – 205
- Number ICU – 362 (-25)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 209 (-14)
- Total Discharges – 180,300 (217)
- Deaths – 21
- Total Deaths – 42,524
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|65
|0.01%
|29%
|Central New York
|40
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|197
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|216
|0.01%
|39%
|Mid-Hudson
|119
|0.01%
|48%
|Mohawk Valley
|27
|0.01%
|41%
|New York City
|626
|0.01%
|36%
|North Country
|15
|0.00%
|58%
|Southern Tier
|58
|0.01%
|52%
|Western New York
|158
|0.01%
|36%
|Statewide
|1521
|0.01%
|38%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|238
|208
|13%
|Central New York
|233
|186
|20%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|242
|39%
|Long Island
|856
|602
|30%
|Mid-Hudson
|645
|374
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|72
|26%
|New York City
|2,482
|1842
|26%
|North Country
|61
|39
|36%
|Southern Tier
|115
|65
|43%
|Western New York
|543
|337
|38%
|Statewide
|5,667
|3967
|30%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Capital Region
|1.34%
|1.26%
|1.16%
|Central New York
|1.37%
|1.38%
|1.43%
|Finger Lakes
|2.72%
|2.58%
|2.55%
|Long Island
|0.98%
|0.94%
|0.91%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.99%
|0.93%
|0.93%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.15%
|1.07%
|1.00%
|New York City
|0.91%
|0.88%
|0.86%
|North Country
|2.00%
|1.92%
|1.98%
|Southern Tier
|0.59%
|0.62%
|0.64%
|Western New York
|1.86%
|1.74%
|1.71%
|Statewide
|1.11%
|1.07%
|1.06%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Bronx
|0.92%
|0.92%
|0.86%
|Brooklyn
|0.99%
|0.96%
|0.98%
|Manhattan
|0.58%
|0.56%
|0.52%
|Queens
|1.03%
|0.98%
|0.94%
|Staten Island
|1.22%
|1.13%
|1.20%
Of the 2,072,874 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,480
|14
|Allegany
|3,464
|6
|Broome
|18,406
|18
|Cattaraugus
|5,643
|18
|Cayuga
|6,246
|11
|Chautauqua
|8,834
|12
|Chemung
|7,587
|9
|Chenango
|3,432
|12
|Clinton
|4,815
|4
|Columbia
|4,026
|6
|Cortland
|3,795
|10
|Delaware
|2,332
|8
|Dutchess
|29,249
|18
|Erie
|88,638
|78
|Essex
|1,581
|1
|Franklin
|2,518
|0
|Fulton
|4,353
|3
|Genesee
|5,378
|10
|Greene
|3,377
|7
|Hamilton
|312
|2
|Herkimer
|5,121
|4
|Jefferson
|5,984
|20
|Lewis
|2,736
|17
|Livingston
|4,419
|17
|Madison
|4,494
|9
|Monroe
|67,230
|127
|Montgomery
|4,217
|5
|Nassau
|182,565
|74
|Niagara
|19,766
|30
|NYC
|929,303
|472
|Oneida
|22,315
|23
|Onondaga
|38,230
|72
|Ontario
|7,330
|7
|Orange
|47,941
|21
|Orleans
|3,071
|8
|Oswego
|7,480
|13
|Otsego
|3,407
|3
|Putnam
|10,548
|4
|Rensselaer
|11,139
|6
|Rockland
|46,715
|11
|Saratoga
|15,165
|18
|Schenectady
|13,029
|11
|Schoharie
|1,670
|1
|Schuyler
|1,035
|2
|Seneca
|1,988
|4
|St. Lawrence
|6,539
|12
|Steuben
|6,814
|10
|Suffolk
|199,739
|79
|Sullivan
|6,564
|4
|Tioga
|3,726
|6
|Tompkins
|4,274
|18
|Ulster
|13,801
|6
|Warren
|3,599
|5
|Washington
|3,101
|6
|Wayne
|5,685
|5
|Westchester
|128,967
|46
|Wyoming
|3,529
|5
|Yates
|1,172
|3
Yesterday, 21 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,524. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|2
|Erie
|1
|Greene
|1
|Kings
|3
|Livingston
|1
|Monroe
|4
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|4
|Rensselaer
|1
|Suffolk
|2
