August Food Sense Orders Now Being Accepted

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps is pleased to offer the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank.

Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order August Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, August 13. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.

The August package includes ground beef, pork for stir fry, chicken drumsticks, pollock fillets, hot dogs, cheddar cheese, fresh macaroni salad, French fries, canned corn, fudge brownies, and fresh produce. Payment in cash or EBT card must accompany the order. Complete size and price information will be available at the time of ordering.

August specials at various prices include Italian meatballs, pulled pork, lobster bites, mozzarella sticks, stuffed shells, and pantry box containing toasted oats cereal, pancake mix, mac and cheese, canned chicken, macaroni and beef, peanut butter, raspberry preserves, canned pears, scalloped potatoes, and canned corn. Specials may be ordered with or without ordering the monthly package.

Orders may be placed in person at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 73 West Second Street, Oswego, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Friday, August 13 at Noon. Orders placed by mail must be received by Wednesday, August 11, with the envelope marked “Food Sense” on the front. Payment by cash, check, or EBT card is accepted. Checks must be payable to The Salvation Army. Mail to The Salvation Army, PO Box 146, Oswego, NY 13126. Orders cannot be taken by phone.

Food orders must be picked up on Thursday, August 26, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., upon presentation of the order form.

The Food Sense program is a service of the Food Bank of Central New York. The Oswego County Salvation Army is the official site for the City of Oswego and vicinity. A basic assortment of food items is offered each month, along with several specials. Twelve Oswego families used the program in May.

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps provides fresh-cooked meals five days each week in both Fulton and Oswego, groceries from its food pantries, winter garments, and many other services to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County. In May, the Corps provided 667 soup kitchen take-out meals in Oswego and 863 in Fulton. It provided 65 Oswego households with groceries for 1,413 meals and 46 Fulton households with groceries for 972 meals. It also distributed over 500 loaves of bread and pastries.

Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office at 73 West Second Street in Oswego, between 10:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M., Monday through Friday.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...