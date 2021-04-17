Baby Boomers Encouraged To Sign Up For Virtual Medicare 101

OSWEGO COUNTY – As the nation’s baby boomers become eligible for Medicare, and as those already on Medicare review their coverage, they face a confusing assortment of options for their health care.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging is sponsoring virtual Medicare 101 sessions to help soon-to-be Medicare beneficiaries understand the nuts and bolts of how health care under Medicare works. Sessions are held at 10 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. The session lasts approximately an hour and a half.

The next sessions will be at 10 a.m. April 22, May 27 and June 24.

For more information or to reserve a session, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3225.

