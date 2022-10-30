OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature recognized three generations of racing excellence and championships in the Bellinger racing family of Fulton during the Oswego County Legislature’s monthly meeting, Thursday, September 15.

Brandon Bellinger was crowned this year’s Oswego Speedway points champion, following in the tracks of his father Ed Bellinger, Jr., 1988 supermodified track champion, and his grandfather, Ed Bellinger, Sr., A modified champion in 1957, 1959 and 1960.

Together, the trio has won more than 100 races, a remarkable achievement in the seven-decade history of the Oswego Speedway. The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee presented the proclamation to the Bellinger family.

